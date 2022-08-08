Louisiana teacher accused of sending explicit photos to Concordia minor

Bradly J. Dyer, 26
Bradly J. Dyer, 26(Source: Concordia Parish Sheriff's Office)
By Matthew Segura
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 10:58 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
CONCORDIA PARISH, La. (KNOE) - A Louisiana teacher is accused of sending explicit photos to a minor in Concordia Parish.

According to the Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office, Bradly J. Dyer, 26, of Colfax, was arrested on Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022.

Along with the photos, CPSO says their cyber crimes unit caught the suspect engaging in inappropriate conversations with the 15-year-old.

The following news release issued on Aug. 8 describes the circumstances surrounding the arrest.

Vidalia - On August 7, 2022, the CPSO Cyber Crime Unit began an investigation into an adult subject who initiated online contact with a 15-year-old minor for sexual purposes. During the conversations, the subject sent sexually explicit photos, discussed “dating” and “keeping the minor a secret”. In addition, he stated that he had recently began a new job as a high school teacher. Detectives were able to positively identify the suspect, at which time it was learned that he was a resident of Colfax, LA.

Based on the evidence, an arrest warrant was obtained and contact was made with the Grant Parish Sheriff’s Office. With safety of the school students in mind, detectives elected to affect the arrest warrant, along with a residential search warrant on Sunday night , at which time the subject was taken into custody without incident.

ARRESTED: Bradly J. Dyer, 26 603 Pine Street. Colfax, LA

CHARGES: Indecent Behavior with Juveniles

Sheriff Hedrick would like to thank the Grant Parish Sheriff’s Office for their quick response in the matter. The investigation remains ongoing and anyone with information is urged to contact Detective Lipsomb at CPSO (318)336-5231 or submit a tip online using the CPSO mobile app.

