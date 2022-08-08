GSU welcomes freshmen to Tiger Land

'The Yard' at Grambling State University
'The Yard' at Grambling State University(Source: KNOE staff)
By Kenya Ross
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 4:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAMBLING, La. (KNOE) - Grambling State University kicked off its Fall 2022 New Student Orientation Monday morning.

Registration for orientation happened inside Betty E. Smith Nursing building, and the staff at Grambling led sessions in one of the lecture rooms. During orientation, freshmen learned about helpful resources they can find while living or attending classes on campus.

“The new student orientation is just for freshmen,” said Ja’Quel Brooks, GSU’s student government association president. “We’re just trying to get the freshmen accompanied with campus - letting them know who’s here for them, who’s here to work for them, and making sure that this Grambling experience is everything that they need.”

GSU opened its residence halls over the weekend for all students. The university’s communications department said more students will move in on campus throughout the rest of the week.

New Student Orientation will end Friday, August 12, 2022, but the university’s Student Union Board has a schedule of activities planned for the freshmen until Sunday, August 14, 2022.

