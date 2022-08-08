Grayson chief of police arrested

Caldwell Parish Court House
Caldwell Parish Court House(KNOE)
By Madison Remrey
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 4:20 PM CDT
GRAYSON, La. (KNOE) - A Northeast Louisiana police chief was arrested today, Aug. 8, 2022, Louisiana State Police say.

Grayson Chief of Police Mitch Bratton was arrested on several undisclosed charges.

Bratton was previously indicted in May 2022, on six counts of malfeasance in office. Bratton was also arrested in 2020 on felony theft charges.

This is breaking news. More information on the charges will be published as it becomes available.

