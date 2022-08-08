BBB warns about domain registry scams

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - According to the Better Business Bureau (BBB), domain registry can be tricky and renewal scams have become very confusing. The BBB identifies domain name scams as types of intellectual property, or confidence, scams. The consumer advocate agency said unscrupulous domain name registrars attempt to generate revenue by tricking businesses into buying, selling, listing or converting a domain name.

It’s a scam people in Northeast Louisiana say is happening to them. Jo Ann Deal with the BBB said just this week, her office received a letter from Domain Registry, which appears to be located at the same address as an “F” Rated Business by the name of Internet Domain Name Services. The address is a print-and-ship UPS Store. The New Jersey BBB has 97 Scam Tracker Reports on the business, 90 complaints, and 15 customer reviews.

Deal urges all accounts payable employees who make payments to exercise due diligence when it comes to all things digital.

Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.