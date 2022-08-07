Young entrepreneur opens Monroe’s first candle bar on Louisville Ave.

Young entrepreneur opens Monroe’s first candle bar on Louisville Ave.
By Kenya Ross
Published: Aug. 7, 2022 at 6:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A young entrepreneur opened Monroe’s first candle bar Sunday afternoon.

LoveLit Candles Co. + Candle Bar is located in the Twin City Shopping Center at 2213 Louisville Avenue, and it’s a place where candle lovers can go and customize their own signature scent or purchase a ready-made candle.

Owner and CEO Hailei Beckwith of LoveLit Candles Co. + Candle Bar was given a city proclamation by Monroe Mayor Friday Ellis to honor her achievements as a small business owner just last year. Ellis declared November 29, 2021, Young Entrepreneurs Day in the City of Monroe.

Since that day, Beckwith says she has learned a lot more about being a business owner.

“I’ve learned to use time management. I’ve learned to understand that I’m not pushing myself too far. I’ve learned about a lot of things since then,” Beckwith says.

The Monroe Regional Black Chamber of Commerce hosted the ribbon cutting for LoveLit Candles Co. + Candle Bar and released balloons to wish the business well. Founder Kenya Roberson of the Monroe Regional Black Chamber of Commerce says Beckwith is the chamber’s first young entrepreneur member.

The candle bar will host its first ‘Wax and Wine on Wednesdays’ beginning this Wednesday, August 10, 2022, at 5:00 p.m. for adults.

Registrants of West Monroe PD’s CERT program receive certification for natural disasters
NELA injury attorney and business owner holds Back-To-School Backpack Giveaway in Richwood
