Tributes pour in after former Louisiana congressman Buddy Leach dies at 88

Former U.S. and state lawmaker Buddy Leach died Saturday (Aug. 6) at age 88.
Former U.S. and state lawmaker Buddy Leach died Saturday (Aug. 6) at age 88.(KPLC)
By Ken Daley
Published: Aug. 7, 2022 at 1:14 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Former Louisiana congressman and longtime state lawmaker Buddy Leach died Saturday (Aug. 6) in Baton Rouge at age 88, family members said.

Tributes for the former chairman of the state’s Democratic Party began pouring in Sunday, including a statement from Gov. John Bel Edwards, who called Leach “a friend, a mentor and a true gentleman.”

“Buddy Leach dedicated his life to serving our great state,” the governor said in the statement. “From the Louisiana Legislature to Congress to his many civic contributions, Buddy worked to make life better for all Louisianans.

“When I decided to run for governor, he was one of the first people to encourage me. In addition to being a strong leader, he also had a heart for giving back and generously supported the efforts of Donna’s Louisiana First Foundation to enrich the lives of children. He was a friend, a mentor, and a true gentleman. Donna and I are praying for his family and all who were blessed to know him.”

Edwards has ordered state flags to be flown at half-staff on the day of Leach’s funeral.

New Orleans Congressman Troy Carter reacted to Leach’s death by writing, “Today, Louisiana lost a legend.”

Leach was elected in 1978 to serve one term in Congress, but was elected four times to the state house representing his district in northwestern Louisiana, the first time in 1968. He served as chairman of the state’s powerful Ways and Means committee with the backing of former Governor Edwin Edwards and then-Speaker John Alario.

Related coverage

Former U.S., state lawmaker Buddy Leach dies at 88

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A toddler is dead in Houston after a cement truck went off an overpass and landed on the...
Toddler dies after cement truck goes over overpass, lands on car
pills generic
Statins: More than just lowering cholesterol?
Natchitoches police investigating homicide after man found dead in car
Pedestrian dies after being hit by car in West Monroe
(MGN graphic)
Lake Charles officer arrested for stalking, malfeasance in office

Latest News

FILE - Former White House deputy press secretary Judd Deere, leaves O'Neil House Office...
Former White House spokesman joins Sarah Sanders’ campaign for Arkansas governor
Tudor Dixon participates in a firearms training at Recoil Firearms in Taylor, Michigan.
Tudor Dixon on receiving Donald Trump's endorsement in GOP governor's primary
Protestors from across the region gathered in Pierre for a two-day protest to make their...
Pro-choice protestors gather in Pierre
South Dakota's "Railroad Board and Railroad Authority" held a virtual meeting to get feedback...
South Dakota "Railroad Board" meets to discuss "quiet zones"