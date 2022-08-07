Monroe church and community outreach team hosts Back-To-School Health Expo

By Kenya Ross
Published: Aug. 6, 2022 at 7:53 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A local church and community outreach team hosted a health expo on the southside of Monroe Saturday morning.

Region 8 Community Outreach Team and We are the Salt of the Earth Ministry presented a Back-To-School Health Expo on Saturday, August 6, 2022 at 204 Chappell St.

Interactive booths were on-site to provide health information, free COVID vaccinations, adult health screenings and free school supplies. Saturday’s event provided a fun time with a bounce house and sno-cones.

The event lasted from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

