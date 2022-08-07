Funeral service Sunday for slain rapper JayDaYoungan in Bogalusa

BOGALUSA, La. (WVUE) - A funeral service for slain rapper JayDaYoungan is set for 1 p.m. Sunday (Aug. 7) in the auditorium of Bogalusa High School.

Javorius Scott, aka JayDaYoungan, was killed in his hometown on July 27 in a double shooting that also left his father Kenyatta Scott Sr. wounded. The burgeoning rap star with 2.8 million followers on Instagram was 24.

No arrests have been made in the fatal shooting, which happened around 5:50 p.m. in the 600 block of Superior Avenue, according to authorities.

“He’s been in here often,” Mindy West, the manager of a Bogalusa gas station said. “He was never rude or anything when he came in here. He was really friendly. He’s really popular out this way for sure.”

When asked how this will affect the community, West said, “Oh, it’s going to be bad.”

Scott had recently signed a deal with Atlantic Records after amassing millions of followers and streams. He was most known for his singles “23 Island,” “Elimination” and “Opps.”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.