Funeral service Sunday for slain rapper JayDaYoungan in Bogalusa

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Aug. 7, 2022 at 10:07 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOGALUSA, La. (WVUE) - A funeral service for slain rapper JayDaYoungan is set for 1 p.m. Sunday (Aug. 7) in the auditorium of Bogalusa High School.

Javorius Scott, aka JayDaYoungan, was killed in his hometown on July 27 in a double shooting that also left his father Kenyatta Scott Sr. wounded. The burgeoning rap star with 2.8 million followers on Instagram was 24.

No arrests have been made in the fatal shooting, which happened around 5:50 p.m. in the 600 block of Superior Avenue, according to authorities.

“He’s been in here often,” Mindy West, the manager of a Bogalusa gas station said. “He was never rude or anything when he came in here. He was really friendly. He’s really popular out this way for sure.”

When asked how this will affect the community, West said, “Oh, it’s going to be bad.”

Scott had recently signed a deal with Atlantic Records after amassing millions of followers and streams. He was most known for his singles “23 Island,” “Elimination” and “Opps.”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A toddler is dead in Houston after a cement truck went off an overpass and landed on the...
Toddler dies after cement truck goes over overpass, lands on car
pills generic
Statins: More than just lowering cholesterol?
Natchitoches police investigating homicide after man found dead in car
Pedestrian dies after being hit by car in West Monroe
(MGN graphic)
Lake Charles officer arrested for stalking, malfeasance in office

Latest News

Hector Alejandro Pintor Aguilar
BCSO: Manhunt ended; Suspect has shot himself
Hector Alejandro Pintor Aguilar
BCSO MAJOR MANHUNT: Suspect allegedly shot 3, carjacking; 2 injured, 1 dead
wind
KNOE Saturday Evening Forecast with Meteorologist Margo Altshuler
Monroe church and community outreach team hosts Back-To-School Health Expo
Monroe church and community outreach team hosts Back-To-School Health Expo