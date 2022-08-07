Former congressman Buddy Leach passes away

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Tributes are pouring in following news of the passing of former congressman and state representative Anthony C. “Buddy” Leach Jr. He died Saturday, August 6, at age 88 in Baton Rouge.

The governor issued the below statement:

“Buddy Leach dedicated his life to serving our great state. From the Louisiana Legislature to Congress to his many civic contributions, Buddy worked to make life better for all Louisianans. When I decided to run for governor, he was one of the first people to encourage me. In addition to being a strong leader, he also had a heart for giving back and generously supported the efforts of Donna’s Louisiana First Foundation to enrich the lives of children. He was a friend, a mentor, and a true gentleman. Donna and I are praying for his family and all who were blessed to know him.”

Leach, a Leesville native, served in the U.S. House of Representatives from 1979 until 1981. He also served as a Louisiana State Representative from 1968 until 1979 and from 1979 until 1981.

In addition, Leach’s political career included a run for governor.

Governor Edwards says he has ordered all flags to be flown at half-staff on the day of Leach’s funeral. Details about services were not immediately available.

