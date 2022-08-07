BCSO: Manhunt ended; Suspect has shot himself

BOWIE COUNTY, Texas (KSLA) - On August 7th the manhunt for Hector Alejandro Pintor Aguilar, 32, has come to an end. The Bowie County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) has discovered Aguilar had broken into a vacant home on Roy Road near Leary, Texas, and has reportedly shot himself.

On August 6th around 1:30 p.m., Saturday the BCSO responded to a shots fired call, where two gunshot victims were discovered, a man and a woman, 52-year-old. The male victim, Serafin Garcia-Alanis, 55, died from his injuries and the woman was taken to the hospital.

The alleged suspect Hector Alejandro Pintor Aguilar fled the scene with a car but then reportedly wrecked in Sevier County, Arkansas. Aguilar proceeded to carjack a passerby who pulled over to check on him.

Later at 10:36 p.m., Lieutenant Scott Lillis recognized the vehicle from the shooting while at the South Kings Highway and U.S. Highway 59 intersection. As Lt. Lillis attempted to make a traffic stop and approached the passenger side of the vehicle, Aguilar reportedly shot him in the face. Witnesses who saw Aguilar shoot LT. Lillis attempted to follow him but was unable to because of his erratic behavior.

Aguilar abandoned the stolen vehicle at the intersection of Spur 76 and U.S. HWY 82 West, near Hooks, Texas. He was then able to steal another vehicle at gunpoint and fled the scene once again.

A major manhunt began with 75-100 law enforcement officers, The Texas Department of Criminal Justice, Telford Unit provided tracking dogs who were able to track Aguilar to an abandoned home he had broken into. Tactical units from multiple agencies surrounded the house and used a tactical robot to locate him. Aguilar was non-cooperative and continued to stand off against officers for hours. Later, using a tactical camera, Aguilar was discovered, dead from a self-inflicted gunshot.

An autopsy of Aguilar has been ordered.

Lt. Scott Lillis received excellent care and is in stable condition.

The woman victim is also currently in stable condition.

“The Bowie County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank the following law enforcement agencies for their assistance in this difficult time, each of you helped put an end to the violent crime spree carried out by Hector Alejandro Pintor Aguilar: Texas Department of Public Safety (CID, Tactical Unit, TX Rangers, Troopers), Texas Department of Criminal Justice (Telford Unit tracking dogs), Texarkana, TX Police Department, Texarkana, AR Police Department, Wake Village, TX Police Department, Nash, TX Police Department, Hooks, TX Police Department, New Boston, TX Police Department, Dekalb, TX Police Department, Red Lick ISD, Police Department, Life Net EMS,” said a statement from Bowie County Sheriff’s Office.

