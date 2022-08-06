Sheriff: Suspect shot after attacking officer, deputy

CLEBURNE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A Saturday morning attack on two law enforcement officers is under investigation in Cleburne County.

According to Sheriff Chris Brown, a Cleburne County deputy and Heber Springs police officer went up to the suspect. However, they didn’t say when or where this took place.

During the interaction, the suspect attacked the deputy and officer with an “edged weapon”.

Sheriff Brown confirmed the suspect was shot during the incident.

The deputy, officer and suspect are in the hospital for treatment.

The officer and deputy are expected to be okay but the suspect’s condition is not known at this time.

The sheriff’s department also said they won’t be releasing names at this time.

Sheriff Brown added that the investigation has been turned over to Arkansas State Police.

