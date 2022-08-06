Natchitoches police investigating homicide after man found dead in car

By Daffney Dawson
Published: Aug. 6, 2022 at 2:14 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
NATCHITOCHES, La. (KSLA) - According to the Natchitoches Police Department, one man is dead after a shooting that took place at around 12:45 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 6.

The incident occurred in the 900 block of Woodyard Drive.

Officials say officers heard several gunshots in the area surrounding Woodyard Drive. They then found a vehicle that had crashed into a utility pole, with damage to the front of the car.

Jay Tousant Jr., 21, was found inside the vehicle suffering from several gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead by the Natchitoches Parish Coroner’s Office.

At this time there is no suspect information available and the incident remains under investigation. If you have any information, please call NPD at (318) 352-8101 or Detective Rudy Glass at (318) 357-3878.

