LSP becomes first in nation to implement rapid DNA technology

LSP becomes first in the nation to implement rapid DNA technology
LSP becomes first in the nation to implement rapid DNA technology(Louisiana State Police)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Aug. 6, 2022 at 7:43 AM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana State Police has become the first agency in the country to get approval from the FBI for rapid DNA operations.

The agency says DNA samples will now be taken from a qualifying arrested individual and compared with evidence samples. The process takes about 90 minutes and is designed to prevent a wanted suspect from being released prior to the return of traditional DNA results.

“I am proud of the hard work and vision of our dedicated staff at the Louisiana State Police Crime Lab,” said Louisiana State Police Superintendent Colonel Lamar Davis. “Their tireless efforts to implement this public safety tool will place our state on the cutting edge of testing technology and systems.”

The agency says it has been working closely with the FBI to ensure the safety and security of the DNA data.

The new technology has already been tested at the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison. Louisiana State Police says the hope is to roll out the technology to three other booking agencies by the end of 2023.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pedestrian dies after being hit by car in West Monroe
Multiple agencies responded to a crash on I-20 W near Haughton on Friday, Aug. 5, 2022.
Man arrested after reportedly telling officials he had explosive device inside wrecked vehicle on I-20 W
William Michael Ezell Jr.
Man tried to bring minor to West Monroe for sex, authorities say
Governor John Bel Edwards looking for answers after DCFS drops ball in 2-year-old boy's...
‘It is tragic beyond description:’ Gov. looking for answers after DCFS drops ball in 2-year-old boy’s overdose
Left to right: Katchtrin O. Day and Olivia M. Day
Pregnant woman injured, unborn baby dies following Bunkie shooting

Latest News

Natchitoches police investigating homicide after man found dead in car
KNOE.com: New Boil Advisories for Northeast Louisiana on 8/6
Left to right: Kendrick Cox and James E. Morrow Jr.
1st-degree murder suspect from Natchitoches arrested after 6-month manhunt
Chandler Rogers and Jiya Wright frontrunners for starting job.
Quarterback competition heats up at ULM