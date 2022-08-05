Wreck on I-20 leads to an arrest

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - A crash on I-20 W Friday morning began as a vehicle crash, then an unidentified person was arrested.

Multiple agencies responded to a crash on I-20 W near Haughton on Friday, Aug. 5, 2022. (KSLA)

Multiple agencies responded to a crash on I-20 W near Haughton on Friday, Aug. 5, 2022. (KSLA)

On Aug. 5 at 6:30 a.m. Louisiana State Police, with the assistance of the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office, the Bossier City Police Department, and the Bossier City Fire Department, responded to a wreck near the Haughton exit (Highway 157) on I-20 W.

I-20 West is closed at Goodwill Road due to an incident. Congestion has reached approximately 4 miles in length. Motorists are advised to use an alternate route. — Shreveport Traffic (@Shreveport_Traf) August 5, 2022

I-20 West remains closed at Goodwill Road due to an incident. Congestion has reached approximately 4 miles in length. Motorists are advised to use an alternate route. — Shreveport Traffic (@Shreveport_Traf) August 5, 2022

A person was taken into custody.

According to LSP, no one was injured in the crash.

I-20 W was closed Friday morning (Aug. 5, 2022) after a wreck and an arrest. (KSLA)

All westbound traffic is being diverted to US 80 from Goodwill Road.

More updates to come as information becomes available.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.