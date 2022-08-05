Wreck on I-20 leads to an arrest

Multiple agencies responded to a crash on I-20 W near Haughton on Friday, Aug. 5, 2022.
By Brittney Hazelton
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 9:25 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - A crash on I-20 W Friday morning began as a vehicle crash, then an unidentified person was arrested.

On Aug. 5 at 6:30 a.m. Louisiana State Police, with the assistance of the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office, the Bossier City Police Department, and the Bossier City Fire Department, responded to a wreck near the Haughton exit (Highway 157) on I-20 W.

A person was taken into custody.

According to LSP, no one was injured in the crash.

I-20 W was closed Friday morning (Aug. 5, 2022) after a wreck and an arrest.
All westbound traffic is being diverted to US 80 from Goodwill Road.

More updates to come as information becomes available.

