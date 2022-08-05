Union Parish cancer patient overwhelmed by support

UNION PARISH, La. (KNOE) - Sheri Taylor has been in Scottsdale, Arizona for weeks getting treatment for her third battle with cancer. Kurt Auger, the pastor at First Baptist Church in Farmerville, sees how this community helps people in times of need.

“We know our community always steps up and we have seen that over and over again,” Auger said. “Sheri’s been part of this community since she was a just little girl and a part of our church family back then.”

Taylor can’t say thank you enough.

“Just so thankful for such a wonderful community that helped, you know, keep this treatment going on,” Taylor expressed.

The Union General Hospital workers started an online auction a few weeks ago raising over $3900. The First Baptist Church put together a fish fry supported by local restaurants that reeled in a large amount to help Taylor.

“I haven’t got the exact numbers but we raised upwards of $12,000 in profit when it’s when it’s all said and done,” Auger said.

Even her family has been helping in any way they can.

“Her dad was the last one to leave a while ago,“ Auger explained.” He just wouldn’t leave. He just kept saying, ‘Can I do something else? Can I do something else?’”

Taylor and her family appreciate everything the community has done.

“You know, it’s just, I’m overwhelmed and just blessed and just... just so thankful,” Taylor said.

There have also been lessons learned on this journey.

“When you have all the love and support of other people, that just makes you want to fight even... even harder,” said Taylor.

Plus, some things we can value more as well.

“I think it just makes us appreciate life more. It reminds us of how important having other people around you in a time of need is,” Auger said.

Sheri and her husband Marc Taylor say ‘thank you’ just isn’t enough to express gratitude to the community for their help during this time.

