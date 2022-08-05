Sonny Cumbie gives advice to his quarterbacks

Transfer quarterbacks Matthew Downing & Parker McNeil are the lead candidates for starting position
By Aaron Dietrich
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 5:25 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Sonny Cumbie knows a thing or two about quarterback competitions. He was a quarterback himself, back in 2004, Cumbie lead the Texas Tech Red Raiders to a bowl victory and was the top gun slinger as the nations leader in passing and total offense. He had to compete his way through the NFL (Indianapolis Colts and Baltimore Ravens). Now he has advice for his transfer quarterbacks about how to handle the heat of competing against each other.

