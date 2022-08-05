Pedestrian dies after being hit by car in West Monroe

WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Police say a pedestrian was killed Thursday evening after being hit by a car on Cypress Street.

According to the West Monroe Police Department, it happened around 8:28 p.m.

According to police, the initial investigation determined a 2007 Chevrolet Impala was traveling in the inside northbound lane in the 1400 block of Cypress Street when it hit a pedestrian crossing the roadway. The pedestrian, who was not identified by police, died at the scene.

The driver of the Impala was not suspected to be impaired, but routine toxicology samples were collected. Police said the impairment of the pedestrian is unknown.

They say the pedestrian’s identity will not be released until proper notification is made to the next-of-kin. This is an ongoing investigation.

Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.