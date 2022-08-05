Pedestrian dies after being hit by car in West Monroe

(KOSA)
By Matthew Segura
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 1:37 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Police say a pedestrian was killed Thursday evening after being hit by a car on Cypress Street.

According to the West Monroe Police Department, it happened around 8:28 p.m.

According to police, the initial investigation determined a 2007 Chevrolet Impala was traveling in the inside northbound lane in the 1400 block of Cypress Street when it hit a pedestrian crossing the roadway. The pedestrian, who was not identified by police, died at the scene.

The driver of the Impala was not suspected to be impaired, but routine toxicology samples were collected. Police said the impairment of the pedestrian is unknown.

They say the pedestrian’s identity will not be released until proper notification is made to the next-of-kin. This is an ongoing investigation.

Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kwan Allen
Man arrested after allegedly raping 16-year-old girl outside Mall of La.
Ouachita Parish man accused of having child porn
Concordia Parish Correctional employee arrested after 3 escape
U.S. Highway 165/Renwick Street pedestrian bridge in Monroe
Hwy. 165 bridge expected to complete in November, shuttle available as project finishes
7 people inside West Monroe home targeted by arson, affidavit says

Latest News

COVID-19
ONE-STOP-SHOP: Louisiana stats, links related to COVID-19
FILE - Rapper Mystikal performs during the Legends of Southern Hip Hop Tour at the Fox Theatre...
Lawyer confident Mystikal will be cleared on rape charge
Leah Stewart from OPAS joins us on Good Morning ArkLaMiss to talk about adoptions.
Adopt-a-Pets: OPAS prepares kittens for adoption
Leah Stewart from OPAS joins us on Good Morning ArkLaMiss to talk about adoptions.
Adopt-a-Pets: OPAS prepare kittens for adoption- clipped version