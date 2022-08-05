Man tried to bring minor to West Monroe for sex, authorities say

CONCORDIA PARISH, La. (KNOE) - The Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office said they have arrested a man accused of trying to take a minor to West Monroe for sex.

They said it happened on Aug. 4, 2022, and the suspect, identified as William Michael Ezell Jr., 46, traveled to Vidalia that night in order to pick up the minor.

CPSO described the circumstances of the arrest in the following italicized release issued on Friday:

Vidalia-On August 4, 2022, the CPSO Cyber Unit began an investigation into a 46-year-old subject, who initiated inappropriate contact with a minor online. During the conversations, the subject expressed his desire to perform sex acts on the minor, making plans to travel, pick the child up and return back to West Monroe to stay the weekend with him. Around 9:30PM, same date, the subject arrived in Vidalia, at which time he was met by CPSO detectives and taken into custody without incident.

ARRESTED: William Michael Ezell Jr. -46 600 Riverbend Drive West Monroe, LA 71292

CHARGES: Computer-aided solicitation of a minor

*All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

