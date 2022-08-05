Man, 48, charged after harboring 16-year-old runaway girl 3 times, police say

TULSA, Okla. (Gray News) – A 48-year-old Oklahoma man is facing charges for harboring a 16-year-old runaway girl on three separate occasions, police said.

According to the Tulsa Police Department, Christopher Bartley was first caught June 16 at his apartment in Tulsa with the 16-year-old girl who had run away from home.

Bartley was charged with harboring a runaway juvenile, false impersonation of a peace officer, and contributing to the delinquency of a minor. Police said Bartley had told the girl that he was a former Tulsa police officer and current U.S. Marshal, neither of which were true.

He bonded out of jail shortly after his arrest, police said.

At the end of June, Bartley was found a second time with the same 16-year-old girl. She was returned home to her family. Police did not clarify if Bartley faced charges for that incident.

On July 28, Bartley was caught for a third time with the same 16-year-old girl, but this time, the two were found in California.

The situation unfolded when Bartley contacted the Newport Beach Police Department asking about homeless outreach programs. When officers met with him, they became suspicious of the situation. They found the 16-year-old girl with Bartley and discovered that Bartley had warrants in Oklahoma from a missing court date.

Police said Bartley was arrested in California and charged with harboring a juvenile runaway, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, and sex crimes involving a minor.

According to the Orange County Sheriff’s Department jail records, Bartley is being held on a $100,000 bond. He is scheduled to appear in court Aug. 17.

Tulsa police said Bartley will be extradited back to Oklahoma soon. The teen girl was placed in protective custody in California and will be reunited with her family again.

