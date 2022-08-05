Louisiana Workforce Commission launches free online training courses

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Louisiana Workforce Commission (LWC) is launching a program to provide free online training courses for people across the state.

“The goal here is to take Louisianians from courses to careers,” Chris Fiore, LWC’s Public Information Director, told KNOE.

LWC launched the “Tech Ready Louisiana” program by partnering with Coursera, an online learning platform.

“Tech Ready Louisiana brings over 9,000 online learning courses to people all across the state, and it’s all offered at no cost to Louisianians,” explained Fiore.

The programs are self-paced and typically last anywhere from three to six months.

“Workers need access to flexible, affordable, fast-tracked pathways to transition into well-paying jobs of the future,” said Fiore.

According to LWC, Coursera works with top companies to ensure they’re preparing participants for in-demand careers.

“We are talking Google, Meta, or Facebook as they were previously known,” Fiore explained. “Big companies looking for these kinds of careers.”

Fiore says to ensure residents who don’t have access to high-quality, affordable internet can participate, LWC is opening its American Job Centers.

“Computers and internet access are all available there right inside the job center,” said Fiore. “We do ask that you call the job center ahead of time and make an appointment to make sure they have computers available. We do want to see people use the resources the LWC has to offer.”

For a complete list of job centers in Louisiana, click here.

