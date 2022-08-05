Lake Charles officer arrested for stalking, malfeasance in office

(MGN graphic)
(MGN graphic)(MGN)
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 4:20 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - An officer with the Lake Charles Police Department has been arrested for stalking and malfeasance in office.

Sgt. Harold Nevels was arrested around 3 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 3, as part of an ongoing investigation, according to Police Chief Shawn Caldwell. Judge Tony Fazzio set bond at $49,500. He was booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center and released on bond.

The investigating is ongoing. Caldwell asked anyone with additional information to contact either of the lead detectives, Sgt. Chris Johnson or Sgt. Dustin Fontenot, at 337-491-1311.

Under State Civil Service Law, Nevels is on administrative leave pending the outcome of an internal investigation, Caldwell said.

“We take all criminal complaints seriously and are committed to thorough and complete investigations, no matter who the parties involved may be,” Caldwell said in a statement. “Our Investigations Division will continue to investigate this matter and upon its completion, the case will be turned over to the Calcasieu Parish District Attorney’s Office.”

