GoFundMe scammer who used story of homeless vet gets 5 years

FILE - Mark D'Amico listens during his court arraignment in Burlington County Superior Court in...
FILE - Mark D'Amico listens during his court arraignment in Burlington County Superior Court in Mount Holly, N.J., May 28, 2019. D'Amico, of New Jersey, who made up a story about a homeless veteran helping out his then-girlfriend and used the tale to solicit more than $400,000 in online donations was sentenced to five years in state prison on Friday, Aug. 5, 2022.(Tim Tai/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP, Pool, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 5:31 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - A New Jersey man who made up a story about a homeless veteran helping out his then-girlfriend and used the tale to solicit $400,000 in online donations has been sentenced to prison.

A judge in Burlington County sentenced Mark D’Amico to five years in state prison on Friday.

D’Amico admitted concocting the feel-good tale in 2017 about Johnny Bobbitt Jr. giving $20 to help Katelyn McClure when her car ran out of gas in Philadelphia.

Prosecutors say the three had met previously and cooked up the scheme.

McClure and Bobbitt also have pleaded guilty. D’Amico also pleaded guilty to separate federal charges, and his sentences will run concurrently.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kwan Allen
Man arrested after allegedly raping 16-year-old girl outside Mall of La.
Ouachita Parish man accused of having child porn
Concordia Parish Correctional employee arrested after 3 escape
‘You’ve got to do better:’ Neighbors react to mom arrested in connection with 2-year-olds...
‘You’ve got to do better:’ Neighbors react to mom arrested in connection with 2-year-olds overdose death
7 people inside West Monroe home targeted by arson, affidavit says

Latest News

MOM: ECU baseball commit injured by propeller undergoes amputation
MOM: ECU baseball commit injured by propeller undergoes amputation
Chandler Rogers and Jiya Wright frontrunners for starting job.
Quarterback competition heats up at ULM
Andrew Whitworth
Andrew Whitworth talks on carrer
“When you have all the love and support of other people, that just makes you want to fight...
Union Parish cancer patient overwhelmed by support
“When you have all the love and support of other people, that just makes you want to fight...
Union Parish cancer patient overwhelmed by support