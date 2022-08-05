El Dorado district lists school-centered items for tax free weekend

(WDBJ7)
By Matthew Segura
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 4:44 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
EL DORADO, Ark. (KNOE) - The people of Arkansas will have an opportunity to purchase various items free from local and state sales tax over the Aug. 6-7 weekend.

According to the Arkansas Dept. of Finance and Administration, “beginning at 12:01 a.m. on Saturday, August 6, 2022, and ending at 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, August 7, 2022, the State of Arkansas will hold its sales tax holiday allowing shoppers the opportunity to purchase certain Electronic Devices, School Supplies, School Art Supplies, School Instructional Materials, and Clothing free of state and local sales or use tax.”

The El Dorado School District shared a list of items that students might be interested in picking up during the holiday. You can see the list below or by clicking here.

TAX FREE WEEKEND: A wide variety of items qualify as tax free (state and local tax) this weekend. A few examples include...

Posted by El Dorado School District on Friday, August 5, 2022

