Adopt-a-Pets: OPAS prepares kittens for adoption

MONROE, La. (KNOE) -Volunteers with the Ouachita Parish Animal Shelter are helping give two young kittens a good start in life. The tiny babies, which are a few weeks old, aren’t up for adoption just yet. Leah Stewart said they will be in about two months.

Stewart said, ”One of the kittens was found by the shelter without a mother and they reached out to find a bottle feeder so her three siblings could live. The other kitten was found in her friend’s yard and asked if we could help with her and it will also be adopted.” Stewart said supporters have helped OPAS raise money to have bottle feeders and other tools needed for the kittens.

Adoptions are done Monday through Saturday between 10 am to 2 pm at the Ouachita Parish Animal Shelter in Monroe.

