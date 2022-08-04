Ouachita Parish man accused of having child porn

OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KNOE) - Authorities have arrested a 20-year-old they say was in possession of child pornography.

Joshua Tieler Aday was arrested on Aug. 3, 2022.

According to court records, an agent with the state attorney general’s office says they found Aday to be in possession of two illegal videos earlier this year.

One video showed a female child and the other video showed a male child with an adult female. Both videos depicted sexual acts, authorities say.

Aday was booked on two counts of pornography involving juveniles under the age of thirteen.

Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.