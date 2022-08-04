Man arrested after allegedly raping 16-year-old girl outside Mall of La.

Police Lights
Police Lights(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 2:27 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A man has been arrested after allegedly raping a 16-year-old girl outside of the Mall of Louisiana according to an arrest warrant from the Baton Rouge Police Department.

The warrant states that the female victim met Kwan Allen, 20, through a mutual friend on social media, the teenager stated that she had been in contact with the Allen for over a month prior to them meeting.

BRPD states that Allen and the teenage girl met in the parking lot off of Bluebonnet at the Mall of La. around May 25.

Allen was arrested on one count of second-degree rape and one count of sexual battery.

According to BRPD the victim went home and called the police and she was transported to OLOL.

