House Speaker Clay Schexnayder teases run for Lt. Governor in West Monroe

West Monroe, La. (KNOE) - In a speech at the Ouachita Green Awards Luncheon, Louisiana House Speaker Clay Schexnayder teased a run for lieutenant governor.

“In the past, speakers haven’t made those trips and seen the actual needs of those communities,” Schexnayder told KNOE. “My goal was to go out and set a path to be able to see what communities needed and how I could help as a Speaker of the House.”

Schexnayder highlighted achievements, including tax and insurance reform. When asked if he would like to lead Louisiana’s tourism industry as lieutenant governor, Schexnayder said he was interested.

“Those tourism dollars that come into our state are vital to our economy,” the speaker explained. “They are vital to our state, so definitely, it’s definitely something we are going to look at.”

If he does choose to run for the state’s second-highest office, Schexnayder says a law he authored creating a Major Events Incentive Program will help attract more dollars to Northeast Louisiana.

“The big thing is travel ball nowadays,” said Schexnayder. “Those things are huge in these small communities. To be able to attract those travel tournaments and those festivals and to be able to advertise them out of state, that is huge for locals.”

On another note, Schexnayder did say he plans to ask Governor John Bel Edwards to testify in front of a committee investigating the death of Ronald Greene. Edwards was scheduled to testify in June, but that was delayed.

“I’m kind of letting a few legislators that have been involved in this have a little family time,” explained Schexnayder. “We have been in Baton Rouge since February. We are pulling it down. We are going to have another one. We will definitely reach out to the governor and see if he is willing to testify for us.”

Schexnayder says he expects the governor to testify before the end of the year.

