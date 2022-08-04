Houma man arrested in possession of too many sharks, meth in Oyster Bayou, LDWF says

By Mykal Vincent
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 11:29 AM CDT
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A Houma man was arrested for allegedly catching too many sharks and having meth in his possession, according to the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries.

Agents say Anouda Lirette, 44, was taken into custody on July 26 in Oyster Bayou, south of Lost Lake in Terrebonne Parish. Officials say he was in possession of meth and drug paraphernalia, as well as an undersized shark.

Agents allegedly saw Lirette throw another shark overboard because he was over the limit.

He was booked into the Terrebonne Parish Jail. He faces over $5,500 in fines and two years in jail.

