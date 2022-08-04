Concordia Parish Correctional employee arrested after 3 escape

By Tyler Englander
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 3:13 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
CONCORDIA PARISH, La. (KNOE) - A Concordia Parish Correctional employee has been arrested following an escape.

The sheriff’s office says Patrick Moreno knowingly confirmed an incorrect headcount after three non-violent inmates escaped on Aug. 1, 2022.

The sheriff’s office says it led to a delay in officials identifying the missing inmates.

Moreno was booked on a charge of malfeasance in office.

Moreno was fired following the escape.

