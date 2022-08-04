Amber Alert issued for 6-month-old boy, 16-year-old mother reported missing in Oklahoma

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - An Amber Alert was issued by the Oklahoma Highway Patrol for a 6-month-old boy and his 16-year-old mother after they were reported missing by the 16-year-old’s foster mother.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol and Lawton Police Department are currently searching for Carson Sellman and his mother, Chasity Sellman, according to KSWO.

Both are in the custody of the Oklahoma Department of Human Services and were reported missing by Chasity’s foster mother Thursday morning.

An Amber Alert has been issued for 16-year-old Chasity Sellman and her 6-month-old son after her foster mother reported her missing. She may be in the company of her father, 49-year-old Don Sellman. (Oklahoma Highway Patrol)

At this time, officials believe they may be with Chasity’s father, 49-year-old Don Sellman. According to the report, Don Sellman has a history of drug usage and may be armed.

Chasity is described as having brown hair and brown eyes, is about 5 feet and 6 inches tall and weighs about 240 pounds.

Very little information about Carson’s description is currently available.

Don Sellman is reported to have blue eyes, be about 6 feet and 1 inch tall and weigh about 187 pounds.

Police are searching for 49-year-old Don Sellman in connection to his missing daughter, 16-year-old Chasity Sellman. An Amber Alert has been issued for Chasity and her 6-month-old son. (KSWO)

Officials believe they are traveling in a white Cadillac, the year and model unknown.

They were last seen on Interstate 44, south of Newcastle, Oklahoma, and may be heading to Don Sellman’s home in Talequah, Oklahoma.

Anyone with information about their whereabouts is urged to call 911 or the Lawson Police Department at 580-581-3272.

