Zoo Buddy: Armadillos!

Meet Astra! She's a baby armadillo at the Louisiana Purchase Gardens and Zoo.
By Jessica Torricelli
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 10:07 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Meet Astra! She is one of four baby nine-banded armadillos at the Louisiana Purchase Gardens and Zoo.

General Curator Lisa Taylor says the armor is their protection from predators and it even extends to their heads!

She says they have very good hearing and olfactory senses.

“These guys are from North America, but they’re also from South America and Central America,” Taylor says. “And they don’t go too high up I think the furthest north they were found was in Illinois and the reasoning behind that is because they do like the warmer climate they don’t really hibernate or do well in the cold.”

She says these guys love insects and have long, sticky tongues to help them catch bugs. Specifically, Taylor says armadillos like termites and ants, but they will dig up your yard to find grub worms.

She says they love to burrow and their burrows can be a good 6 feet deep and can span 15 feet.

“When the mom has them - these little guys were orphans and we got them into the zoo and we’ve been taking care of them, they’re going to go on exhibit - but she usually has four and they’re usually all the same sex. So, they’re all going to be boys or all going to be girls and they’re all going to be identical,” says Taylor.

You can check out the armadillos in their exhibit near the splash pad.

The zoo is open every day of the week from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. You can call them at (318) 329-2400 for more information. They’re located at 1405 Bernstein Park Rd in Monroe.

