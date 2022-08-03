Louisiana Tech quarterback competition heats up as fall camp kicks off

Both transfer quarterbacks have experience under Cumbie’s system
By Brendon Fairbairn
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 7:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - As the Bulldogs fall camp begins, the number one story is the quarterback competition between Matthew Downing and Parker McNeil. Luckily for Tech, both players have experience under head coach Cumbie’s offense with their time at TCU (Downing) and Texas Tech (McNeil). Only time will tell on who will take the field against Missouri on September 1st as the lead signal caller.

