‘These people are animals:’ Livingston Parish man sentenced to 50 years in prison for distributing fentanyl

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A Livingston Parish man will spend the next 50 years in prison after he was sentenced for distributing fentanyl pills.

According to District Attorney Scott Perrilloux, Colton Boudreaux, 22, pleaded guilty to two counts of distribution of fentanyl and one count of entering contraband into a penal institution.

The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office began an investigation in July that led to a seizure of over $37,000 in cash and over 2200 fentanyl tablets that appeared to be disguised by their markings as oxycodone. Sheriff Jason Ard said they received multiple tips indicating that Boudreaux had been distributing large amounts of pressed fentanyl pills, in and around Livingston Parish.

Boudreaux is also the same person that plead guilty to a deadly drug deal gone wrong in January 2021.

After Boudreaux was sentenced, Ard issued a stern warning to anybody else that’s caught pushing fentanyl around the parish.

“I would like to see these drug dealers get a minimum of 50 years for dealing these types of drugs,” Ard said. “I’d like to see us bring back 99 years for heroin, because it’s killing people. This is ridiculous.”

The Capital Region has seen a boom in fentanyl-related deaths, and people like Brad Barber have seen enough.

“These people are animals. Anyone who would intentionally sell fentanyl to an individual should be locked up and should not be allowed to be around the public because they know they’re going to kill somebody,” Barber said.

Barber and his company H&E Equipment recently invested $100,000 to seed an awareness campaign around fentanyl and other opioids.

He hopes this will lead to people getting the help they need and clean the streets up.

“It’s going to kill you. If you use fentanyl, it’s not if it’s when, and in many cases it’s the first time,” Barber said.

But in order to do that, Sheriff Ard said they need more help from our lawmakers.

“We’ve got to uphold our legislatures. They’re going to have to do better with these laws. They’re going to have to help us. Granted, there are a lot who are helping, but we need more,” Ard said.

He said it will take a lot of work and a joint effort to do it.

“Look, hats off again to my District Attorney Scott Perrilloux, they did a fantastic job on this case, but in law enforcement, you have to give them a good case in order to make these convictions. So, again, this is not just with us, this is throughout our state. We have to do better with these things, and we will do better,” Ard said.

If you have any information that could help police in any other investigations, you can call CrimeStoppers at (225) 344-7867.

