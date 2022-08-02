Save Cenla hosts two-day suicide intervention workshops, travels throughout NELA

JENA, La. (KNOE) - A mental health awareness organization is providing suicide intervention workshops for residents across northeast Louisiana.

Save Cenla travels throughout Louisiana to host two-day ASIST workshops. The workshop leaders held a workshop Monday morning in Jena at First Baptist Church and continued through Tuesday, August 2, 2022.

The program provides trainees with the tools to help a person who has thoughts of suicide and find their reason for living.

The ASIST workshop is open to all professions. The next session two-day session will begin Wednesday, August 3 at 8 a.m. at First Baptist Church in Jena, and will continue Thursday, August 4 beginning at 8 a.m. Information on registration for Wednesday’s workshop and additional sessions throughout the state can be found here.

Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.