‘I can’t sleep,’ Monroe veteran says they need care for toxin exposure ASAP

Sen. Bill Cassidy voted against the bill claiming Democrats are using budget gimmicks.
By Tyler Englander
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 5:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A Monroe veteran is reacting after a bill to expand healthcare for veterans failed to pass the U.S Senate.

“It bothers me that it hasn’t been passed yet. I do understand why, but we want it passed as soon as possible because veterans are tired of waiting,” U.S. Army Veteran Shereka Devall told KNOE.

The bill known as the PACT (Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics) Act would expand services for those who were exposed to toxins and burn pits overseas, and for Devall, it’s personal.

“I have like bad allergies, bad sinuses, and at night I have sleep disturbances because I wake up and I can’t breathe,” explained Devall.

Senator Bill Cassidy (R-LA) voted against the bill. However, he says he supports the idea. Cassidy simply believes Democrats are playing budget gimmicks.

“It is a way to increase the federal budget, but to make it look as if you’re not,” Cassidy told reporters.

Cassidy says, either way, the VA will get the funds, but Democrats are trying to move the money to the mandatory budget, freeing up funds in the discretionary budget.

“That $400 billion that would be going to the VA through the discretionary, will be moved over to another category which gives Democrats the ability to fill that $400 billion with other unrelated spending,” explained Senator Cassidy.

For Devall, the bill’s passage would mean access to care for years to come.

“I’ll be able to make sure that I’m able to get the things that I need to sleep better at night, to get better healthcare, and also to be able to live a better quality of life,” said Devall.

Cassidy says he hopes Democrats will agree to an amendment to close the budgetary loophole and pass the bill this week.

