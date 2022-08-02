Concealed carry law for veterans takes effect in Louisiana

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Nearly 300,000 people can now carry a concealed weapon in Louisiana.

A measure authored by Monroe senator Jay Morris allows honorably discharged veterans and active-duty military members to carry concealed weapons without a permit or training.

“Our veterans are the reasons we are able to enjoy our freedoms,” Morris (R-35) told KNOE. “It’s the least we can do is give them the opportunity to protect themselves, their family, and their property.”

It comes a year after Governor John Bel Edwards vetoed a bill by Morris that would have allowed anyone over 21 with a few conditions to carry a concealed weapon without a permit or training.

“I decided to try to bring a bill that the governor might sign, and that is to allow honorably discharged veterans and active military to carry a weapon to protect themselves,” said Morris.

Governor Edwards signed the bill that went into effect on Aug. 1. Senator Stewart Cathey is an army veteran.

“Veterans have already undergone the training for the most part that you get if you apply for a concealed carry license,” explained Senator Stewart Cathey (R-33). “You have already been given the weapons familiarization. You have already been given how to operate safely a weapon.”

Trooper Javier Leija with Louisiana State Police wants to remind citizens, that they must tell law enforcement if they carry a concealed weapon.

“Keep your hands on the steering wheel and tell the officer that you are concealed carrying and just tell him what the location of the weapon is and let the law enforcement officer do his job,” said Leija.

Meanwhile, Cathey believes this is the first step toward passing a more expansive measure next term.

“With new administrations, with what everybody is indicating will be a Republican-led executive branch, I think that constitutional carry is something that is definitely on the table,” Cathey explained to KNOE.

Currently, over 20 states have laws allowing citizens to carry a concealed weapon without a permit or training, including Arkansas and Mississippi.

