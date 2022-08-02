7 people inside West Monroe home targeted by arson, affidavit says

WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A West Monroe man is accused of trying to set an occupied home on fire.

Just after midnight on Aug. 2, West Monroe Police Department was dispatched to a home in the 1400 block of Cedar Street, in a neighborhood near Hasley Cemetery.

One victim said that he was asleep in his bedroom when he was awakened by the smell of natural gas, reports show. The victim said he observed the suspect, Charles Boles, of West Monroe, pouring lighter fluid on the floor inside the home and later returning with a lighter attempting to ignite the fluid.

Reports said that the victim confronted Boles which prevented him from starting a fire. Boles fled the scene. The victim also said that they found the natural gas on the hot water heater profusely leaking with the knob in the “on” position and that there were seven people inside the residence at the time of the incident.

West Monroe Police Department located and arrested Boles. Boles was arrested, transported and booked into Ouachita Correctional Center.

