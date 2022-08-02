3 Concordia Parish escapees could be in Winn, Livingston parishes

From Left to Right: Thor N. Teal, Ryan McKinney, Carlos Ramos
From Left to Right: Thor N. Teal, Ryan McKinney, Carlos Ramos(Source: Concordia Parish Sheriff's Office)
By Madison Remrey
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 12:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FERRIDAY, La. (KNOE) - Three non-violent offenders are wanted after walking away from Concordia Parish Corrections Facility on Aug. 1, 2022, in Ferriday.

Officials said three pre-trial inmates walked away from the facility around 1:30 a.m. on Aug. 1. It is not determined how these inmates breached the facility. A full investigation is underway to locate them. They are all believed to be in their home parishes.

Officials said that walk-offs occasionally occur at correctional facilities and Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office is working to continuously improve the security of all inmates and the safety of the residents in the parish.

Anyone with information regarding the case can contact Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office at (318)-336-5231 or call 911. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through the Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office mobile app by clicking “submit a tip”.

Read below for descriptions:

  • WANTED:
    • Ryan McKinney- 31
      • White Male; 5′7″ 170 lbs
      • Address: 21866 Perrin Ferry Road Springfield, LA (Livingston Parish)
      • CHARGES: Theft; Possession of CDS II; Theft of motor vehicle; Resisting an officer; possession of drug paraphernalia; Possession of CDS I; Obstructing public passage; Aggravated assault; Aggravated flight from an officer.
  • WANTED:
    • Carlos Ramos-25
      • White Male; 5′6″ 155 lbs
      • Address: 180 WCC Winnfield, LA (Winn Parish)
      • CHARGES: Possession of Synthetic Cannabis
  • WANTED:
    • Thor N. Teal- 32
      • White Male; 6′2″ 180 lbs.
      • 33650 Mack Road Walker LA (Livingston Parish)
      • CHARGES: Bench Warrant; Possession of CDS II; Possession of stolen things

Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash claims life of Ouachita Parish man
Dallas police said they are still investigating a man's shooting death.
Man killed by bullet that ricocheted off woman he shot, police say
The Nashville Metropolitan Police Department said Christina Walker, 32, was taken into custody...
Woman arrested after stabbing man to death during sex, police say
Alejandro Zapata-Rebello, 30, was charged with two counts of reckless driving and one count of...
Man charged with driving 161 mph on interstate, police say
Beyonce appears at the 63rd annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, on March 14, 2021. Beyoncé has...
Beyoncé to remove offensive word from new song

Latest News

7 people inside West Monroe home targeted by arson, affidavit says
COVID-19
ONE-STOP-SHOP: Louisiana stats, links related to COVID-19
NFL suspends Dolphins owner for tampering with Payton, Brady
NFL suspends Dolphins owner for tampering with Payton, Brady
For Shea Mitchell, he couldn't say "I do" without one last huddle with the boys.
WATCH: Louisiana groom huddles with groomsmen before saying ‘I do’