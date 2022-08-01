Update your shower with decorative tiles

MONROE, La. (KNOE) -Interior Designer Jan Strickland joined us on Good Morning ArkLaMiss to show us how to update bathrooms with decorative tiles. Strickland says local stores have a lot of options and even second-hand stores are great when it comes to decor. She brought on these tiles from Holton Flooring & Interiors.

Here’s some of her advice when it comes to decorating:

- Select the color/style you want to go with and stick to it

- Select coordinating tiles for the shower floor or a decorative strip or tile accent wall

- Bring your shower or bathroom floor onto the wall of the shower

