Update your shower with decorative tiles

Jan Strickland talks about decorative tiles you should add to your bathroom.
By AntZavier Brown
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 8:36 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) -Interior Designer Jan Strickland joined us on Good Morning ArkLaMiss to show us how to update bathrooms with decorative tiles. Strickland says local stores have a lot of options and even second-hand stores are great when it comes to decor. She brought on these tiles from Holton Flooring & Interiors.

Here’s some of her advice when it comes to decorating:

- Select the color/style you want to go with and stick to it

- Select coordinating tiles for the shower floor or a decorative strip or tile accent wall

- Bring your shower or bathroom floor onto the wall of the shower

Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

3 wounded, 1 critically, when gunfire erupts during trail ride
Gun with Police Lights
Reward offered for suspects in overnight shooting that wounded 3, killed 1
A 17-year-old Minden High student was shot in her back during a trail ride July 30, 2022, in...
Minden High student, 17, shot in her back
Dr. Neelam Uppal has been arrested in a narcotics investigation, according to a sheriff's...
Doctor arrested for selling illegal prescriptions, found with $1.9 million, authorities say
3 children found dead in a private pond in Cass County, Texas
3 missing children found dead in pond near Hwy 77

Latest News

Jo Ann Deal from the BBB in the studio talks scam victims receiving refunds.
On Point Global victims to receive $102M in refunds
Jo Ann Deal from the BBB in the studio talks scam victims receiving refunds.
On Point Global victims to receive $102M in refunds - clipped version
Michael Tyler, 51
Rapper Mystikal arrested on rape, domestic abuse charges in Ascension Parish
Futurecast
KNOE Sunday Night Forecast with Meteorologist Margo Altshuler