Update your shower with decorative tiles
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 8:36 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) -Interior Designer Jan Strickland joined us on Good Morning ArkLaMiss to show us how to update bathrooms with decorative tiles. Strickland says local stores have a lot of options and even second-hand stores are great when it comes to decor. She brought on these tiles from Holton Flooring & Interiors.
Here’s some of her advice when it comes to decorating:
- Select the color/style you want to go with and stick to it
- Select coordinating tiles for the shower floor or a decorative strip or tile accent wall
- Bring your shower or bathroom floor onto the wall of the shower
