Summer Spectacular Team Penning event wraps up another year at the Ike Hamilton Expo Center

WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Summer Spectacular Team Penning event hosted by the United States Team Penning Association wrapped up its 3-day event Sunday night.

The event began Friday, July 29, 2022 at 4 p.m. at the Ike Hamilton Expo Center. The team penning event by USTPA started 30 years ago at the Monroe Civic Center. For 15 years, the event has been held at the Ike in West Monroe.

Anyone can register, and participate in the event if they own or rent their own horse.

The event ends around 10 p.m. Sunday, July 31, 2022, and it will be back, once again, at the Ike for summer 2023.

