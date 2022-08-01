Rapper Mystikal arrested on rape, domestic abuse charges in Ascension Parish

Michael Tyler, 52
Michael Tyler, 52(Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office)
By Bria Gremillion
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 7:39 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ASCENSION PARISH (WAFB) - New Orleans born rapper Mystikal, whose real name is Michael Tyler, 52, was arrested and booked into the Ascension Parish jail on several charges over the weekend.

According to a spokesman with the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office (APSO), on Saturday, July 30 just before midnight, deputies responded to a local hospital in reference to a sexual assault.

Detectives interviewed the victim, who sustained minor injuries during the attack.

After investigating, Tyler was reportedly identified as a suspect.

Deputies with APSO report Tyler was arrested and booked into the Ascension Parish Jail on Sunday, July 31.

Tyler is facing several charges including first-degree rape, simple robbery, domestic abuse battery – strangulation, false Imprisonment, and simple criminal damage to property.

The investigation is ongoing.

Details are limited at this time.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

3 wounded, 1 critically, when gunfire erupts during trail ride
Gun with Police Lights
Reward offered for suspects in overnight shooting that wounded 3, killed 1
A 17-year-old Minden High student was shot in her back during a trail ride July 30, 2022, in...
Minden High student, 17, shot in her back
Dr. Neelam Uppal has been arrested in a narcotics investigation, according to a sheriff's...
Doctor arrested for selling illegal prescriptions, found with $1.9 million, authorities say
3 children found dead in a private pond in Cass County, Texas
3 missing children found dead in pond near Hwy 77

Latest News

Jo Ann Deal from the BBB in the studio talks scam victims receiving refunds.
On Point Global victims to receive $102M in refunds - clipped version
Futurecast
KNOE Sunday Night Forecast with Meteorologist Margo Altshuler
2022 Summer Spectacular Team Penning
Summer Spectacular Team Penning event wraps up another year at the Ike Hamilton Expo Center
Summer Spectacular Team Penning wraps up another year at the Ike Hamilton Expo Center
Summer Spectacular Team Penning wraps up another year at the Ike Hamilton Expo Center