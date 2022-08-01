On Point Global victims to receive $102M in refunds

Jo Ann Deal from the BBB in the studio talks scam victims receiving refunds.
By AntZavier Brown
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 8:08 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) -The Federal Trade Commission’s trial win against On Point Global has made $102 million in refunds available to consumers who were harmed by a wide-ranging scheme that led them to pay money or hand over personal information to fake government websites, according to the FTC. The FTC says consumers who were harmed must apply for redress payments by July 5, 2022. Consumers who were deceived by a wide-ranging scheme into handing over money or personal information in exchange for bogus advice on how to apply for government benefits can apply for redress payments as a result of a Federal Trade Commission lawsuit but must do so by July 5, 2022, according to the FTC.

Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

3 wounded, 1 critically, when gunfire erupts during trail ride
Gun with Police Lights
Reward offered for suspects in overnight shooting that wounded 3, killed 1
A 17-year-old Minden High student was shot in her back during a trail ride July 30, 2022, in...
Minden High student, 17, shot in her back
Dr. Neelam Uppal has been arrested in a narcotics investigation, according to a sheriff's...
Doctor arrested for selling illegal prescriptions, found with $1.9 million, authorities say
3 children found dead in a private pond in Cass County, Texas
3 missing children found dead in pond near Hwy 77

Latest News

Jan Strickland talks about updating your bathroom with beautiful decorative tiles.
Update your shower with decorative tiles
Jo Ann Deal from the BBB in the studio talks scam victims receiving refunds.
On Point Global victims to receive $102M in refunds - clipped version
Michael Tyler, 51
Rapper Mystikal arrested on rape, domestic abuse charges in Ascension Parish
Futurecast
KNOE Sunday Night Forecast with Meteorologist Margo Altshuler