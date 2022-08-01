Angola Prison Rodeo tickets on sale now

Angola Prison Rodeo returned April 23-24.
Angola Prison Rodeo returned April 23-24.
ANGOLA, La. (WAFB) - Tickets for the Angola Prison Rodeo are now available.

Known as the longest running prison rodeo show in the country, the event features food, entertainment and offender made hobby craft.

Tickets went on sale Monday, August 1.

All tickets cost $20. Children ages two years old and under are not required to have a ticket as long they sit in an adult’s lap, according to organizers.

The rodeo will be held every Sunday in October.

Gates will open at 8 a.m. The rodeo will start at 1 p.m.

You can purchase tickets online or you can call the ticket office at (225) 655-2030 or (225) 655-2607. Hours are 7:30 a.m. until 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

CLICK HERE TO BUY TICKETS ONLINE AND FOR MORE INFORMATION.

