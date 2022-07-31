Man kills father, then shoots himself in Hollygrove home, NOPD says

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A 68-year-old man was fatally shot early Sunday (July 31) by his son, who then turned the gun on himself inside a Hollygrove home, New Orleans police said.

The double shooting was reported at 3:55 a.m. at a home in the 2800 block of Cherry Street, the NOPD said. Officers arrived to find the father dead at the scene. The man’s 30-year-old son was taken for hospital treatment of what police said was a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Police did not disclose the identity of either man, nor reveal the condition of the wounded son.

Anyone with information on the apparent murder-suicide attempt is asked to contact the NOPD’s homicide division at (504) 658-5300 or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

