71st annual W.E Cole Cotton States Amateur wraps up at Bayou Desiard

4 local players place in top 50
By Brendon Fairbairn
Published: Jul. 30, 2022 at 7:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Louisiana Tech golfer Sam Murphy placed first with a ten under. Monroe native Jody Moss also tied for 6th place after coming back from 25th place on day two. Another Monroe native cracked the top 40, Gilbery Grayson placed 37th. Monroe’s Stan Humphries and Sterlington’s Garret Dolecheck both tied for 41st place.

