3 wounded, 1 critically, when gunfire erupts during trail ride

WEBSTER PARISH, La. (KSLA) — Three people were wounded, one critically, by gunfire that erupted Saturday night during a large gathering off Louisiana Highway 160 in Webster Parish.

The critically injured person has been flown to Ochsner LSU Health in Shreveport for treatment.

Two others have been taken to a hospital for treatment of gunshot wounds. Sheriff Jason Parker described their conditions as serious but stable.

The shooting occurred about 9:37 p.m. during an unpermitted trail ride being held in a field at the end of Crow Street at Cotton Valley, the sheriff said.

Webster sheriff’s deputies, Louisiana State Police and personnel from the Claiborne Parish Sheriff’s Office have since been finding shell casings all over the field, Parker said.

He estimated that hundreds of people from Webster Parish and from outside the parish were there when his deputies arrived. Traffic was such that deputies and EMS personnel had trouble getting to the field and aid to the injured.

Parish law requires a permit anytime 200-250 or more people are gathered, Parker said; and the sheriff added that he did not sign off on any such permit for this event.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

