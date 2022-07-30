Terry Bowden confident in his new coordinators

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Matt Kubik was the offensive coordinator at ULM from 2016-2019. Now he is back in Monroe in the same roll and second year head coach Terry Bowden is confident and has high expectations for the returning coach. New defensive coordinator Vic Koenning is very familar with the Bowden family as well. He coached at Clemson and West Virginia with Bowden’s brother (Terry Bowden)

Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.