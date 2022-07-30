Reward offered for suspects in overnight shooting that wounded 3, killed 1

Gun with Police Lights
Gun with Police Lights(MGN)
By Madison Remrey
Published: Jul. 30, 2022 at 2:08 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Monroe Police Department is investigating an overnight shooting that happened on July 30, 2022.

Officials say they responded to a shooting in the 2000 block of Peach Street in Monroe shortly after 1:00 a.m. Saturday morning.

The initial investigation shows that more than one suspect approached a group of individuals standing outside of an apartment, officials say. Suspects fired several rounds. Four people were shot.

Reports say two victims were located at the scene and two others at a local hospital. One victim, Jesstavioun Moore, 18, died due to sustained injuries.

Detectives were called to the scene and are working the case.

An award of up to $2,000 is being offered for information leading to the arrest of the suspects responsible for the shooting. All calls to Crimestoppers are confidential.I

f anyone has information regarding the shooting, contact the Monroe Police Department at (318)-329-2600 or Crimestoppers of North Delta at (318)-388-CASH (2274).

