Louisiana Tech Football hosts inaugural women’s clinic

All proceeds benefit the Domestic Abuse Resistance Team
By Megan Murray
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 7:18 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - La Tech Football and head coach Sonny Cumbie hosted their first ever women’s football clinic at the Joe. All proceeds from the event benefit the Domestic Abuse Resistance Team (D.A.R.T.), which is an organization that provides help to domestic and dating violence victims and their children.

