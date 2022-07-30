59th Annual Louisiana Watermelon Festival in Farmerville ends Saturday

FARMERVILLE, La. (KNOE) - The 59th Annual Watermelon Festival in Farmerville ends Saturday night.

The festival kicked off the final day with the 2022 Louisiana Watermelon Festival 5k Run at 6:30 a.m. on Saturday, July 30, 2022. All proceeds collected from the run benefited St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

After 11:00 a.m., the Louisiana Watermelon Eating Contest for children and adults happened at the main stage in front of the Union Parish Courthouse.

Adult 2022 Watermelon Eating Contest Winners:

1st Place - Laurence Leinbach

2nd Place - Aaron Clark

3rd Place - Jared Tucker

Kids 2022 Watermelon Eating Contest Winners:

1st Place - Kaylee Weldon

2nd Place - Ada Jane Craig

3rd Place - Gracie Tipton

The 2022 Miss Louisiana Gracie Reichman took home the first place trophy for the 2022 Louisiana Watermelon Festival Seed Spitting Contest.

“Just a year ago, on this day, I was crowned Miss Louisiana Watermelon Festival, and I have been involved in the Watermelon Festival pageant since the age of 14. And so, being back here today as Miss Louisiana - this dream come true and getting to share it with the Farmerville community, has been a full circle moment,” says Reichman.

The Outstanding Teen and Miss Watermelon Pageant is happening Saturday, July 30, 2022 at the Farmerville Recreation Center at 7:00 p.m.

