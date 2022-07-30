59th Annual Louisiana Watermelon Festival in Farmerville ends Saturday

2022 Louisiana Watermelon Festival
2022 Louisiana Watermelon Festival(KNOE)
By Kenya Ross
Published: Jul. 30, 2022 at 5:10 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARMERVILLE, La. (KNOE) - The 59th Annual Watermelon Festival in Farmerville ends Saturday night.

The festival kicked off the final day with the 2022 Louisiana Watermelon Festival 5k Run at 6:30 a.m. on Saturday, July 30, 2022. All proceeds collected from the run benefited St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

After 11:00 a.m., the Louisiana Watermelon Eating Contest for children and adults happened at the main stage in front of the Union Parish Courthouse.

Adult 2022 Watermelon Eating Contest Winners:

1st Place - Laurence Leinbach

2nd Place - Aaron Clark

3rd Place - Jared Tucker

Kids 2022 Watermelon Eating Contest Winners:

1st Place - Kaylee Weldon

2nd Place - Ada Jane Craig

3rd Place - Gracie Tipton

The 2022 Miss Louisiana Gracie Reichman took home the first place trophy for the 2022 Louisiana Watermelon Festival Seed Spitting Contest.

“Just a year ago, on this day, I was crowned Miss Louisiana Watermelon Festival, and I have been involved in the Watermelon Festival pageant since the age of 14. And so, being back here today as Miss Louisiana - this dream come true and getting to share it with the Farmerville community, has been a full circle moment,” says Reichman.

The Outstanding Teen and Miss Watermelon Pageant is happening Saturday, July 30, 2022 at the Farmerville Recreation Center at 7:00 p.m.

Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Casey LaCaze-Lachney is pushing for disciplinary action against police officers who issued her...
‘It’s ridiculous’: Winnfield woman cited for indecent exposure goes viral
A school bus
Fall 2022 start dates for schools in the ArkLaMiss
Turpin signs to Cowboys
KavonTae Turpin signs 3-year contract with Dallas Cowboys
FILE - A Mega Millions play-slip for players preferring to choose their numbers is among the...
Ticket bought in Illinois wins $1.337B Mega Millions jackpot
3 children found dead in a private pond in Cass County, Texas
3 children found dead in pond near Hwy 77

Latest News

Shayla Alvarado, 15
BCPD looking for runaway teen
Gun with Police Lights
Reward offered for suspects in overnight shooting that wounded 3, killed 1
3 children found dead in a private pond in Cass County, Texas
3 children found dead in pond near Hwy 77
All proceeds benefit the Domestic Abuse Resistance Team.
Louisiana Tech Football hosts inaugural women's clinic